TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Micelli Park, 1458 SE Micelli St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by New Age Phonograph.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Services, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Micelli Park, 1458 SE Micelli St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performances by Dave Stamey and Chris Isaacs. riverbendlive.org.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYDrain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Micelli Park, 1458 SE Micelli St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Pegasus Puppets Virtual Show — 1-2 p.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Big Creek Rendezvous — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wheels ‘n Reels Drive-In Movie — gates open at 7 p.m., movie starts at dusk, Douglas County Museum, 123 Museum Drive, Roseburg. Showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon.” bit.ly/3B6524I.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park near YMCA, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Services, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park near YMCA, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Summer Reading Program Grab-and-Go Craft Kit — 11 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Ride — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
