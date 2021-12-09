TODAYLookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Wreath Making Workshop — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/uvarts.
Open Mic Night — 6 p.m., The SunnySide Theatre, 663 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 15 min slots. $5 for adults 18+; $2 cover for 17 and under. All ages are welcome! bit.ly/3mRVCn7.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Elf the Musical” — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. uact-theatre.com.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Altrusa Book Sale — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. By appointment only. 25 cent paperbacks, hard covers 50 cents to $1. 541-670-8087.
Holiday Craft Bazaar — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza — 5 p.m., Jack’s Barber Shoppe, 331 N. First St., Drain. Kicks off the 12 Days of Christmas celebration in North Douglas County. bit.ly/3mYLhXR.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYRiversdale Grange Community Appreciation Day Free Breakfast — 8-10 a.m., 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-0369.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Holiday Craft Bazaar — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. Free admission.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Altrusa Book Sale — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St. By appointment only. 25 cent paperbacks, hard covers 50 cents to $1. 541-670-8087.
Yoncalla’s Old Fashioned Christmas — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Yoncalla Public Library, 194 Birch St. Crafts, cookie decorating, story time, and hayrides. Celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. bit.ly/3bYrjWO.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Holiday Tea — 1-3 p.m., Historic Washington School, 637 Locust St., Oakland.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza Light Parade — 5 p.m., begins at North Douglas County Fire & EMS Station, 531 S. Cedar St., Drain. Line up at 4 p.m., judging at 4:30 p.m. Tree lighting immediately after the parade. Part of the 12 Days of Christmas celebration in North Douglas County. bit.ly/3mYLhXR.
28th Annual D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade — 5:30 p.m., beginning in Riddle. the parade of decorated vehicles arrives in Myrtle Creek by 7 p.m.
Myrtle Creek Winter Festival — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW Second Ave. Held in conjunction with the 28th Annual D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade. Free chili, coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies; donations accepted.
Julie Nedele — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “Elf the Musical” — 2 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. uact-theatre.com.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
