TODAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts, music, prepared food. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Under the Bridge — 9 a.m., Roseburg Dream Center, 1900 SE Main St. Provide lunches, prayer and support to homeless community. 541-673-5918.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to noon, Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. 503-319-7638.
Riddle High School Graduation Ceremony — 11 a.m., Riddle High School Football Field, 147 Main St. Drive-in ceremony, invitation only. 541-874-2251.
Roseburg High School Graduation Ceremony — 11 a.m., held virtually at www.roseburg.k12.or.us/students/graduation-2020.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
North Douglas High School Graduation Ceremony — Noon, North Douglas High School, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Drive-in style commencement. 541-836-2222.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Oakland High School Graduation Ceremony — 1 p.m., Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce St. Commencement will be broadcast from i101, followed by a car parade.
Roseburg High School Graduation Car Parade — 2 p.m., begins at former Kmart, 2757 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.
Douglas High School Graduation Ceremony — 3 p.m., Douglas High School, 1381 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Drive-up diploma handout followed by car parade. 541-679-3001.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Reedsport Community Charter School Graduation Ceremony — 1 p.m., Reedsport Community Charter School, 2260 Longwood Drive. Invitation only. 541-271-2141.
Sutherlin High School Graduation Ceremony — 2 p.m., Sutherlin High School, 500 E. Fourth St. Drive-in style graduation broadcast via i101, preceded and followed by car parade. 541-459-9551.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510 or 509-393-8242.
Reedsport Community Charter School Graduation Car Parade — 6 p.m., begins in Reedsport Community Charter School back parking lot, 2260 Longwood Drive. See full route at www.bit.ly/2MtWM6B. 541-271-2141.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Farmer’s Market — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glide Community Center Annex, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-430-8792 or www.bit.ly/2WOt5lA.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Arts Virtual Art Break — 3 p.m., www.facebook.com/uvarts. 541-672-2532.
Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St. New games. 541-672-4455.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Roseburg Public Library Online Storytime — 10:30 a.m., www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Art Kit Pick up — Noon-4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-2532.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-530-3955 or www.bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service and Children’s Craft Pickup — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Arts Virtual Art Break — 3 p.m., www.facebook.com/uvarts. 541-672-2532.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
