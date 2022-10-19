TODAYLookingglass Brewery Market — 4-7 p.m., 192 SE Main St., Winston. 541-671-2311.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Velo Club Ride — 6 p.m., Discovery Garden at River Forks Park, 101 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride. umpquavelo.org.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Drain Community Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Drain Community Center, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Mah Jong — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). 20 vendor spaces, various booths and two food trucks. Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Children’s Drop-In Activity — 3:3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Celtic Jam Night — 6-8 p.m., Oran Mor Meadery, 305 W. Melrose Rd., Roseburg. Reservations recommended to 505-310-1525. Bring your acoustic instruments and voices, your music and dancing shoes. 541-445-9100 or 541-378-8440.
DC Veterans Honor Guards — 6 p.m., 3510 NE Edenbower Blvd, Roseburg. Open to all veterans from Douglas County. Not affiliated with other military organizations. 541-784-5771.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders Evening Rides — 6 p.m., Cooper Creek, 491 Edgewater Dr., Sutherlin. bit.ly/3MpTcrB.
Silent Book Group — 6:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7051.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
American Red Cross Roseburg — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Puppeteers for Fears: The Cabaret at the End of the World — 6 p.m., The Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway. Admission is $30. A taco bar is available for an additional $10. grandvictoriantheatre.com
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg High School Astra Club Reading Time — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. High school students read with preschool-fourth graders. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Oregon Old Time Fiddlers’ Jam — Noon-3 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to fiddlers, listeners and pickers alike. Donations kindly accepted. 541-430-2080.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.