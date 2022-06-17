TODAY
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Laurelwood Park, 350 W. Madrone St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
All About Foxes — 10 a.m.-noon, Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/library97462 or 541-459-9784.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Flower Painting — 1 p.m., Mildred Whipple Public Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/northdouglaslibrarydistrict. 541-836-2648.
Summer Reading Program Sign-up Party — 2-3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 3rd St. Free books and treats.
Umpqua Valley Arts Association Open Reception — 4-7 p.m., 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free. uvarts.com.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 7 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
Chitwood Studio of Dance Recital — 7:30 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. facebook.com/ChitwoodStudioofDance. 541-671-7089.
Evan and Vanessa Bilingual Band opening for Movies at the Park — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
John Pride Celebration — 8 p.m., The Sunnyside Theater, 633 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. $5 cover charge. 541-580-5350.
Bikes n Lites Parade — 9-11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. facebook.com/97457NWE.
SATURDAY
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek City Wide Yard Sale — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Community Wide. facebook.com/97457NWE
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Laurelwood Park, 350 W. Madrone St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sutherlin Woofstock Festival — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sutherlin Central Park, 150 Willamette St. facebook.com/SutherlinWoofstock.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Blooms and Butterflies Garden Celebration — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W. elktonbutterflies.com
Spring Garden Tour 2022 — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., various locations in Winston. lwvuv.org/spring-garden-tour-2022.
Family Time at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Country Crawdads Cajun Blues Festival — Noon-9 p.m., 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Adults: $15; kids (ages 3 to 20): $5; children younger than 3: free. henryestate.com/our-events.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Summer Music at Delfino Vineyards — 1-4 p.m., 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 per person. Live performance by The Homemade Jam Duo. delfinovineyards.com/events. 541-673-7575.
Dusty Herd — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Myrtle Creek-Tri City Chamber 2022 Citizen of the Year Awards Ceremony — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 7 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 2 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Micelli Park, 1458 SE Micelli St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Receive discounted tickets to Douglas County Fair. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Create a Sea Dragon Egg — Noon, Canyonville Community Library, 250 N. Main St. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/CanyonvilleLib.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.