TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Ride — 6 p.m., Parkview Skating Center, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Performance by MarchFourth Marching Band. halfshell.org.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Velo Club Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Backside Brewing warehouse, 1640 NE Odell Ave., Roseburg. Anyone interested in bicycling welcome. dolgonas@msn.com or 541 672-1757.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Roseburg Public Library Online Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Velo Club Intermediate “Leave No Rider Behind” Ride — 6 p.m., meet at River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Sound Stage Revue.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Grand Victorian Vender Fair/Flea Market — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Live music, Ed and Mo’s food truck, cotton candy, indoor and outdoor vendors and dunk tan. 541-863-5000.
Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3wQMC5e.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Services, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Joe Ross at at JosephJane Winery — 4-6 p.m., 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Latin Beatlejazz music. Wood fired pizza available for purchase. josephjanewinery.com.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance by Ron Artis II & The Truth. riverbendlive.org.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYGrand Victorian Vender Fair/Flea Market — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Live music, Ed and Mo’s food truck, cotton candy, indoor and outdoor vendors and dunk tan. 541-863-5000.
Drain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3wQMC5e.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
