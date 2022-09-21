TODAYLookingglass Brewery Market — 4-7 p.m., 192 SE Main St., Winston. 541-671-2311.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Velo Club Ride — 6 p.m., Discovery Garden at River Forks Park, 101 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride. umpquavelo.org.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Mah Jong — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). 20 vendor spaces, various booths and two food trucks. Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders Evening Rides — 6 p.m., Cooper Creek, 491 Edgewater Dr., Sutherlin. bit.ly/3MpTcrB.
Open Mic Night and Taco Bar — 6-8 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway. $5 entry, $10 taco bar. grandvictoriantheatre.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Annual Treasure Sale — 9 a.m., Kellogg Grange, 18037 Highway 138W.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bill Kline Live Performance — 6-9 p.m., Brix Lounge, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Encounter at Heavenly Gulch” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children $10. uact-theatre.com.
SATURDAYAnnual Treasure Sale — 9 a.m., Kellogg Grange, 18037 Highway 138W.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Oregon Old Time Fiddlers’ Jam — Noon-3 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to fiddlers, listeners and pickers alike. Donations kindly accepted. 541-430-2080.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
The Sunny Sky Boys & Thunder S’Truck — 3-5 p.m., Kantu Brewing Co., 1837 Tenmile Valley Rd. facebook.com/kantubrewing.
Jason Heald — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Rd., Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. 25 cents per card per game. Refreshments served. Kids welcome with parents.
UACT presents “Encounter at Heavenly Gulch” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Adults $15; children $10. uact-theatre.com.
Zombie Ball 2022 — 7-10 p.m., Backside Brewery, 1640 ODell Ave., Roseburg. 21+ only. $20 each or $35 per couple. roseburgfrightclub.org.
