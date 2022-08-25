TODAYYouth Space — Noon-5:30 p.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy., Roseburg. ymcaofdouglascounty.org/youthspace.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Canyonville Pioneer Days — 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St., Canyonville. Variety of family-friendly events. facebook.com/CanyonvillePioneerDays.
Music in the Vines — 5:30-8 p.m., Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Rd., Roseburg. $20 per person, includes dinner. Performance by Neil Gregory Johnson. melrosevineyards.com.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders Evening Rides — 6 p.m., Cooper Creek, 491 Edgewater Dr., Sutherlin. bit.ly/3MpTcrB.
Music in the Park — 6-8:30 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Free. Performance by Amy Clawson. 541-860-2037.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Canyonville Pioneer Days — 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St. Variety of family-friendly events. facebook.com/CanyonvillePioneerDays.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Youth Space — Noon-5:30 p.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy., Roseburg. ymcaofdouglascounty.org/youthspace.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Clothing Giveaway — 2-6 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 NE Walnut St. 18 month to 3x adult clothes available for veterans and their families.
Sunny Sky Boys — 4-6 p.m., JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. facebook.com/josephjanewinery.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Homemade Jam Duo Acoustic Performance — 5:30 p.m., Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Douglas County Highland Games & Clan Gathering — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. bit.ly/3vJir1X.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Canyonville Pioneer Days — 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St. Variety of family-friendly events. facebook.com/CanyonvillePioneerDays.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Oregon Old Time Fiddlers’ Jam — Noon-3 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Open to fiddlers, listeners and pickers alike. Donations kindly accepted. 541-430-2080.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Summer Fun — noon-9 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5 per person; children under 10 are free. Live music, comedy, square dancing, dunk tanks, face painting and more. roseburgseniorcenter.org.
Summer Music at Delfino Vineyards — 1-4 p.m., 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 per person. Live performance by We’re Not Elvis. delfinovineyards.com/events. 541-673-7575.
Clothing Giveaway — 2-6 p.m., Roseburg VFW, 1127 NE Walnut St. 18 month to 3x adult clothes available for veterans and their families.
Bill Kline Live Performance — 6-9 p.m., Brix On The Rooftop, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Jason Heald Country Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Five piece band with steel guitar. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYDouglas County Highland Games & Clan Gathering — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. bit.ly/3vJir1X.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Canyonville Pioneer Days — 10 a.m., Pioneer Park, 305 SE Canyon St. Variety of family-friendly events. facebook.com/CanyonvillePioneerDays.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
