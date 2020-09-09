Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph.