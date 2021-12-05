TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St. Roseburg. Over 300 crafter booths. Admission is $5 for adults ($1 off with canned food donation); kids 12 and under free. bit.ly/3qnmqyY.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Jam Session — 4-7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. All are welcome to come in and jam with local talent. Kitchen featuring chicken fried steak dinner for $8. 541-459-9154.
Sutherlin Christmas Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Community Park off Central Ave. Appearance by Santa, poem reading and choir performance. facebook.com/SutherlinAreaChamber.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAmerican Red Cross Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Games — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. A variety of misc. games to play. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Children’s craft kits available first come, first served. 541-492-7050.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Eddie and Jona Live Music — 6-8 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. $4 cover charge. Tacos and taco salads on sale. 541-459-9154.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
Woodcarving Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Crochet Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
