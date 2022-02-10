TODAYOnline Author Discussion — 6:30 p.m., email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link. Discussion of author John Steinbeck. 541-492-7051.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. $10 amazon gift card incentive. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Dance with Twisted Pick — 7-10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S Main St. 60s pop/rock, old country and more. 541-863-1943.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 tickets. Recommended for audiences 16 and up. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Dusty Herd — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 tickets. Recommended for audiences 16 and up. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — 2 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 tickets. Recommended for audiences 16 and up. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAmerican Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. $10 amazon gift card incentive. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m., Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. $10 amazon gift card incentive. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Games — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. A variety of misc. games to play. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
