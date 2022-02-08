TODAYGrab-and-go Kids Craft Kits — Noon-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Available on a first come, first served. 541-492-7050.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. sign ups, performances 7-11 p.m., RIO Venue, 1969 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 21 and over. bit.ly/35QGvFO.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
Woodcarving Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Public Library Online Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Crochet Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Roseburg Public Library Online Spanish Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Cribbage, Mahjong and Other Games — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Misc. games available to play. 541-671-2634.
Crochet Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Online Author Discussion — 6:30 p.m., email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for the Zoom link. Discussion of author John Steinbeck. 541-492-7051.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 tickets. Recommended for audiences 16 and up. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
