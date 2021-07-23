TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park near YMCA, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. bit.ly/3eLy9Rs.
Chef Prepared Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Storytime with Aurora — 2 p.m., Stewart Park Pavilion, 1700 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Hear a story from Roseburg Public Library’s Youth Services Librarian. 541-492-7050.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, located on East Central Avenue, Sutherlin. Performance by Frank McCracken & the Firecrackers. bit.ly/2W0SMm0.
North Douglas County Fair — 6 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave. ndcountyfair.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theatre — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance of Firebringer. riverbendlive.org.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
Camas Valley Fun Days — 8 p.m., 1086 Main Camas Road. bit.ly/2Tuz7Kv.
SATURDAYCamas Valley Fun Days — technical inspection 7 a.m., racing 9 a.m., 1086 Main Camas Road. bit.ly/2Tuz7Kv.
Drain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Myrtle Creek Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park near YMCA, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
North Douglas County Fair — 10 a.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave. ndcountyfair.org.
Online Musical Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — Noon to 11 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. bit.ly/3eLy9Rs.
Triple Jay Trio at Kantu Brewing Co. — 3-5 p.m., 1837 Tenmile Valley Road. Jerry Ashford, Jason Heald and Joe Ross playing swing and jazz. Food truck on site. 541-787-6277.
We’re Not Elvis — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! Youth Theatre — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance of Firebringer. riverbendlive.org.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYMyrtle Creek Summer Festival — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. bit.ly/3eLy9Rs.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
North Douglas County Fair — 10 a.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave. ndcountyfair.org.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Twisted Pick Live Show — 2-3 p.m. social hour, 3-5 p.m. performance, Oran Mor Artisan Meadery, 305 Melrose Road, Roseburg. $5. Innovative vocals and instrumental performances reinventing songs for the past. 505-310-1525.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Summer Reading Program Grab-and-Go Craft Kit — 11 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
