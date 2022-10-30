TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Rd., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3D6euaa.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $3.00 per person or $10.00 per family.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAmerican Red Cross Roseburg — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Third Annual Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., Winston’s Now N Then Antique Mall, 124 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. bit.ly/3FfwSA9.
Trunk or Treat — 4-7 p.m., Garden Valley Church, 3047 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3Da6sNp.
Trick or Treat Trail — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Callahan Village Assisted Living, 1801 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Neewollah Parade — 5 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse steps, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Riddle Area Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat and Downtown Trick or Treat — 5 p.m., Riddle High School, 147 Main St., Riddle. bit.ly/3DBdFaY.
Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., Champion One Plaza, 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Harvest Carnival — 6 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. bit.ly/3f9QgUw.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $3 per person or $10 per family.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Public Library Drive Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Rd., Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Community Cribbage Tournaments — 5:30–8:30 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. sign ups, performances 7-11 p.m., RIO Venue, 1969 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 21 and over. bit.ly/35QGvFO.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Rd., Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Ride — 6 p.m., Stewart Park Locomotive, 1700 W. Stewart Park Dr., Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride. umpquavelo.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Rd., Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Autistic Adult Support Group — 7:15 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St. Roseburg.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. First visit free. tops.org.
Woodcarving Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville. facebook.com/CanyonvilleFarmersMarket.
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Lookingglass Brewery Market — 4-7 p.m., 192 SE Main St., Winston. 541-671-2311.
