TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAY
Events subject to holiday hours/closures
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAY
Events subject to holiday hours/closures
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to noon, Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. 503-319-7638.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Gourmet Burgers and Brew — Noon-4 p.m., Reustle Vineyards, 960 Cal Henry Road, Roseburg. www.bit.ly/2BrokaJ
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-4386.
SummerFest Distancing Social — 1-4 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Performance by Jeff Havener. Food available to purchase. $10 cover. Social distancing enforced. RSVP required. terri@delfinovineyards.com or 541-673-7575. www.delfinovineyards.com/events.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Farmer’s Market — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glide Community Center Annex, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-430-8792 or www.bit.ly/2WOt5lA.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Arts Virtual Art Break — 3 p.m., www.facebook.com/uvarts. 541-672-2532.
Tobacco Cessation Weekly Support — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit www.bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St. New games. 541-672-4455.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. 458-802-0925. www.bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYTOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Erik Schnautz — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyonville Farmers Market, Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane. Classic rock and fold turnes with a modern twist. www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farm, Food & Fun Summer Camp Kits Pick up — 8-9 a.m., Fremont Middle School roundabout, 850 W. Keady Court, Roseburg. Free. New theme each week, all about gardening and Oregon agriculture. www.bit.ly/38ieEv9.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farm, Food & Fun Summer Camp Kits Pick up — 11-11:15 a.m., Saddle Butte Mobile Manor, 222 Saddle Butte Lane, Roseburg. Free. New theme each week, all about gardening and Oregon agriculture. www.bit.ly/38ieEv9.
Farm, Food & Fun Summer Camp Kits Pick up — 11:30-11:45 a.m., corner of Carnes and Riverplace in Green. Free. New theme each week, all about gardening and Oregon agriculture. www.bit.ly/38ieEv9.
Summer Reading Program — 11:30 a.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. Joe Ross and singer LaMar Bramlett sing-a-long at Riddle City Park. Bring your own chairs or a blanket. 541-874-2070 or riddlelibrary.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Art Kit Pick up — Noon-4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-2532.
Summer Reading Program — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave. Collaboration with Kid’s Art Spark! Free, all ages welcome. Social distancing measures in place; hand sanitizer available, masks recommended, occupancy limited. 541-679-5501.
