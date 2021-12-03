TODAYGlenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall,143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed crafts, vintage collectibles and various food items will be also sold. Masks will be required. Lunch orders and food items will be take out only.
Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St. Roseburg. Over 300 crafter booths. Admission is $5 for adults ($1 off with canned food donation); kids 12 and under free. Bring canned food donation between 5-8 p.m. for free admission. bit.ly/3qnmqyY.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Glenbrook Country Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Historic Masonic Hall,143 W. Fifth St., Riddle. Features handmade and re-purposed crafts, vintage collectibles and various food items will be also sold. Masks will be required. Lunch orders and food items will be take out only.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Wreath Workshop — 9 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. $20 fee includes materials and instructions to make a holiday wreath with fresh-cut greenery and a handcrafted bow. Contact info@elktonbutterflies.com or call 541-584-2692 for times and reservations.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St. Roseburg. Over 300 crafter booths. Admission is $5 for adults ($1 off with canned food donation); kids 12 and under free. bit.ly/3qnmqyY.
Winter Book Sale — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. All books half price. roseburglibraryfriends.org.
Youth Holiday Clay Workshop — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/uvarts.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Clay Angel Workshop — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/uvarts.
Wreath Workshop — 11 a.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38. $20 fee includes materials and instructions to make a holiday wreath with fresh-cut greenery and a handcrafted bow. Contact info@elktonbutterflies.com or call 541-584-2692 for times and reservations.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Mobile Pet Food Bank — Noon to 2 p.m., Stewart Park, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Saving Grace will be giving out pet food to families in need. savinggrace.info
Youth Holiday Clay Workshop — Noon-1 p.m., Umpqua Valley Arts Association, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/uvarts.
Winston Tree Lighting — 4 p.m., Civic Wayside Park, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. Includes drive by Santa.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Mario Carboni — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $10. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Oakland Christmas Tree Lighting — 6 p.m., downtown Oakland. Includes caroling with Santa.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 SW Frear St. Roseburg. Over 300 crafter booths. Admission is $5 for adults ($1 off with canned food donation); kids 12 and under free. bit.ly/3qnmqyY.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Jam Session — 4-7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. All are welcome to come in and jam with local talent. Kitchen featuring chicken fried steak dinner for $8. 541-459-9154.
Sutherlin Christmas Tree Lighting — 5 p.m., Community Park off Central Ave. Appearance by Santa, poem reading and choir performance. facebook.com/SutherlinAreaChamber.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAmerican Red Cross Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
