TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library Giant Book Sale — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. roseburglibraryfriends.org.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 for five games. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Mah Jong — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Misc. games available to play. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg @oregonstate.edu.
Patrick Starnes Governor Candidate Meeting — 6 p.m., Bangkok West, 2521 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. No host dinner where Starnes will discuss his priorities of campaign finance reform, wildfire, homelessness and single-payer healthcare. ohp4all.org.
VFW Auxiliary Potluck and General Meeting — 6 p.m. potluck, 6 p.m. meeting, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-672-9716.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. $10 amazon gift card incentive. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Friends of the Roseburg Public Library Giant Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Ford Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. roseburglibraryfriends.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Community Milk Drop Site Grand Opening — 1 p.m., Excellence in Women’s Healthcare, 2564 NW Edenbower Blvd Suite 134, Roseburg. Donatemilk.org
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYRiversdale Grange Benefit Breakfast — 7:30 a.m., Grange building, 4856 Garden Valley Road. Proceeds support Grange Hall. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. 541-673-0369.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Mobile Pet Food Bank — Noon to 2 p.m., Stewart Park, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Saving Grace will be giving out pet food to families in need. savinggrace.info
Eddie Ross Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Jam Session — 4-7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. All are welcome to come in and jam with local talent. Kitchen featuring chicken fried steak dinner for $8. 541-459-9154.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.