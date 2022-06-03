TODAYFriends of the Library Book Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park near YMCA, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Scrabble Tournament — 5:30-9:30 p.m., Riddle City Library, 637 First Ave. $10 entry fee. 541-874-2070.
Yoncalla High School Graduation — 6 p.m., Yoncalla High School gymnasium, 292 Fifth St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Geneva Academy Graduation — 7 p.m., 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 7 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin High School Graduation — 7 p.m., Sutherlin High School football field, 500 E. Fourth Ave.
South Umpqua High School Graduation — 7:30 p.m., South Umpqua High School Loghry Field, 501 NW Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Friends of the Library Book Sale — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Family Time — 10:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Riddle High School Graduation — 11 a.m., Riddle High School football field, 147 Main St.
Roseburg High School Graduation — 11 a.m., Roseburg High School Finlay Field, 400 W. Harvard Ave. Also available via livestream at rhs.roseburg.k12.or.us.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Mobile Pet Food Bank — Noon to 2 p.m., Stewart Park, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Saving Grace will be giving out pet food to families in need. savinggrace.info
North Douglas High School Graduation — Noon, North Douglas High School auditorium, 305 S. Main St., Drain.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Coleen & Co. Acoustic — 1-4 p.m., Deflino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 each. Reservations requested. 541-673-7575.
Oakland High School Graduation — 1 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Umpqua Valley Christian School Graduation — 5 p.m., Jacoby Auditorium at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 7 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-672-4386.
Glide High School Graduation — 1 p.m., Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 2 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
