TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompason Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Velo Club Intermediate “Leave No Rider Behind” Ride — 6 p.m., meet at Sutherlin Central Park on East Central Avenue, Sutherlin. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompason Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., South Umpqua High School, 501 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
VFW Auxiliary Potluck and General Meeting — 6 p.m. potluck, 6 p.m. meeting, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. 541-672-9716.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompason Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Red Cross Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Services, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Glendale 4th of July Celebration — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Memorial Park, across the street from Glendale Post Office, 358 Pacific Ave. Vendors, kids games, raffle, dunk tank and more.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance by Marc Broussard. riverbendlive.org.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYDrain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompason Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glendale 4th of July Celebration — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Memorial Park, across the street from Glendale Post Office, 358 Pacific Ave. Vendors, kids games, raffle, dunk tank and more.
Winston 4th of July Parade — 11 a.m., starts at The Antique Mall, 124 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. facebook.com/WAID.Fireworks.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Mobile Pet Food Bank — Noon to 2 p.m., Stewart Park, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Saving Grace will be giving out pet food to families in need. savinggrace.info
Winston 4th of July Festival — Noon, Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave. facebook.com/WAID.Fireworks.
Eddie Ross & Michael Fowler — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Winston Fireworks — 10 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave. facebook.com/WAID.Fireworks.
SUNDAYevents subject to holiday hours
Glendale 4th of July Celebration — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, across the street from Glendale Post Office, 358 Pacific Ave. Vendors, food booths, parade, live performance and more.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Jam Session & Bake Sale — 4-7 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Buffet of treasures. Bring what you have to donate to the sale. All are welcome to come in and jam with local talent. 541-459-9154.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Glendale Fireworks — 10 p.m., Glendale High School, 10598 Azelea Glen Road.
