TODAYTrunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., The Landing, 2490 NW Edenbower Blvd.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $2 per person; $6 per family.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pre-Halloween Costume Ball & Dance Party — 7 p.m., The SunnySide Theatre, 663 Southeast Jackson St., Roseburg. $10-15. sunnysideroseburg.com. 541-580-5350.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Online Musical Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Glendale Costume and Pumpkin Carving Contest and Parade — 11 a.m., Glendale Elementary School, 100 Pacific Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Trunk or Treat — 1-4 p.m., Family Church Sutherlin Campus, 878 W. Sixth Ave., Sutherlin. Carnival, hay rides, bouncy house and candy.
Myrtle Creek Trick or Treat — 2-6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way. Includes costume contest with prizes.
Bob Hall — 3-5 p.m., JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. josephjanewinery.com.
Halloween Fundraiser — 4-6 p.m., Sutherlin Fire Department, 250 State St. Bake sale, raffle, trick or treating and more.
Halloween in Downtown Sutherlin — 4-6 p.m., Central Avenue, Sutherlin. Area businesses will pass out candy. Trunk or treat at Sutherlin Library, 210 E. Central Ave.
Trunk & Treat — 5-6:30 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist Church Parking Lot, 333 SW Church Road, Sutherlin.
Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., Staples, 1414 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg.
Costume Contest & Halloween Party — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Performance by Stick Shift. Cash prizes for costume contest. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Hangar of Horror Haunted House — 6-10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Airport, 1002 Aviation Drive, Myrtle Creek. $7 per person, $5 each for kids 12 and under. All proceeds from the event will go to South Umpqua High School.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $2 per person; $6 per family.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
The SunnySide-Show Spooktacular! — 7 p.m., The SunnySide Theatre, 663 Southeast Jackson St., Roseburg. 21+ only. $25. Vintage carnival, photo ops, treats, drinks, vendors, costume contest and live entertainment. sunnysideroseburg.com. 541-580-5350.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Dinner and Karaoke — 2-6 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Hobo stew and cornbread with a spooky dessert for $5 per plate. Karaoke to follow. 541-459-9154.
Trunk or Treat — 2-4 p.m., Winston’s Now N Then Antique Mall, 120 Douglas Blvd., Winston.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Trunk or Treat — 3-5 p.m., Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg.
Canyonville Main Street Halloween — 4-6 p.m., Main Street, Canyonville. Trunk or treat at the middle school, 124 N. Main St.
Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Yoncalla Trunk or Treat — 4 p.m., Yoncalla Community Park, 290 Williams Road.
Riddle’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Riddle High School, 147 Main St.
Halloween Carnival — 5-8 p.m., 624 W. Finlay Ave., Roseburg.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 5-8 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $2 per person; $6 per family.
Trick or Treat — 5-6:30 p.m., Applegate Place Assisted Living Center, 1465 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., One Champion Plaza, 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Halloween Haunted Yard — 5:30-9 p.m., Domenico Drive, Roseburg.
Hangar of Horror Haunted House — 6-10 p.m., Myrtle Creek Airport, 1002 Aviation Drive, Myrtle Creek. $7 per person, $5 each for kids 12 and under. All proceeds from the event will go to South Umpqua High School.
Trick or Treat — 6-7 p.m., Garden Valley Retirement, 1800 NW Hughwood Ave., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Lockwood Hall Open House — 4-6 p.m., Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.