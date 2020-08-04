TODAYBingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., Roseburg Elks Lodge, 749 SE Jackson St. New games. 541-672-4455.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. 458-802-0925. www.bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Roseburg Public Library Online Storytime — 10:30 a.m., www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
North County Family Caregivers Support Group — 1:30-2:30 p.m., Douglas County Court House Room 221, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Free. Call to register. 541-440-3677.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Meetings will be held outside if weather permits during COVID restrictions. 541-637-8555.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farm, Food & Fun Summer Camp Kits Pick up — 8-9 a.m., Fremont Middle School roundabout, 850 W. Keady Court, Roseburg. Free. New theme each week, all about gardening and Oregon agriculture. www.bit.ly/38ieEv9.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farm, Food & Fun Summer Camp Kits Pick up — 11-11:15 a.m., Saddle Butte Mobile Manor, 222 Saddle Butte Lane, Roseburg. Free. New theme each week, all about gardening and Oregon agriculture. www.bit.ly/38ieEv9.
Farm, Food & Fun Summer Camp Kits Pick up — 11:30-11:45 a.m., corner of Carnes and Riverplace in Green. Free. New theme each week, all about gardening and Oregon agriculture. www.bit.ly/38ieEv9.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Summer Reading Program — 1 p.m., Winston Library, 440 SE Grape Ave. Special guests Winston Police Department, Office Sandi and K9 Buster. Free, all ages welcome. Social distancing measures in place; hand sanitizer available, masks recommended, occupancy limited. 541-679-5501.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-530-3955 or www.bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service and Children’s Craft Pickup — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Summer Reading Program — 2 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St. Talk about Trees and learn to make paper. 541-832-2360.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Mountain Fire — 7-9 p.m., Winston VFW, 570 W. Douglas Blvd. Band now includes Tucker Thompson. Plays old country with great fiddling and more. $5 cover. 541-679-4090.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to noon, Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. 503-319-7638.
Yoga in the Park — 10-11 a.m., Stewart Park/Nichols Half Shell, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Bring yoga mat, blanket, water, straps or belt. 541-391-6381.
Online Musical Storytime — 10:30 a.m., www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
SummerFest Distancing Social — 1-4 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Performance by John Rogers and Nick Stephens. Food available from Beast Burgers. $10 cover. Social distancing enforced. RSVP required. terri@delfinovineyards.com or 541-673-7575. www.delfinovineyards.com/events.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
