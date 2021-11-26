TODAY11th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artisans set up inside Elkton businesses, featuring handmade gifts, world-class wines and more. Visit elktonbutterflies.com for details.
Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Red Cross holiday sock incentive. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAY11th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artisans set up inside Elkton businesses, featuring handmade gifts, world-class wines and more. Visit elktonbutterflies.com for details.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Riversdale Grange Christmas Craft — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg. Hundreds of hand-make craft, art and specialty items will be available. Lunch will be available. No admission charge. 541-673-8489 or 541-673-6955.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Online Musical Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
The Sunny Sky Boys — 1-3 p.m., JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Guitarist Jerry Ashford and mandolinist Joe Ross will be pickin’ relaxing jazz music. Wood fired pizza available for purchase from 1-4 pm.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Julie Nedele — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAY11th Annual Elkton Art & Wine Weekend — Hours and locations vary. Local artisans set up inside Elkton businesses, featuring handmade gifts, world-class wines and more. Visit elktonbutterflies.com for details.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYBlood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Family Church Roseburg Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m., 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Games — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. A variety of misc. games to play. 541-671-2634.
