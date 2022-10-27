TODAYSutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). 20 vendor spaces, various booths and two food trucks. Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders Evening Rides — 6 p.m., Cooper Creek, 491 Edgewater Dr., Sutherlin. bit.ly/3MpTcrB.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
The Abundancy Concept: A Small Business Workshop — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
American Red Cross Roseburg — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Fifth Annual LB-BOO-BASH! — 3 p.m., 192 SE Main St., Winston. Trunk or treat until 5 p.m., then adults only. bit.ly/3SAbE2N.
Trunk or Treat — 4-5:30 p.m., The Landing, 2490 NW Edenbower Blvd., Roseburg.
Sutherlin Eagles Scholarship Auction — 5 p.m. Sutherlin Eagles, 116 E 2nd Ave., Sutherlin. Silent auction at 5 p.m., live auction at 6 p.m.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $3 per person or $10 per family.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glendale Costume and Pumpkin Carving Contest and Parade — 11 a.m., Glendale Elementary School, 100 Pacific Ave., Glendale.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Trailer Treat & Haunted House — Noon-7 p.m., Kamper Korner RV Center, 7700 Old Highway 99 N., Roseburg.
Trunk or Treat — 1-3 p.m., Family Church Sutherlin Campus, 878 W. Sixth Ave., Sutherlin. bit.ly/3TSf56k.
Trunk or Treat — 2-5 p.m., Leap of Faith Dance Center, 1035 SE Lane St., Roseburg. Visitors can vote for best dressed vehicle. facebook.com/LOFDC.
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat — 3-6 p.m., East Central Avenue, downtown Sutherlin area. bit.ly/3sw70IP.
Halloween in Downtown Sutherlin — 4 p.m., C. Giles Hunt Sutherlin Public Library, 210 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. Maps of all involved business available.
Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., Family Church South Umpqua Campus, 436 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. bit.ly/3TSfvJW.
2022 Spooktacular Halloween Carnival — 5 p.m., North Douglas County Fire & EMS, 531 S. Cedar St., Drain. Movie to follow carnival. bit.ly/3DAsXMS.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $3.00 per person or $10.00 per family.
2022 Halloween Spooktacular — 7 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort Umpqua Grand Ballroom, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. $25 admission. bit.ly/3DzZfaU.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Rd., Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Rd., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., Family Church Green Campus, 4384 Carnes Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3D6euaa.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Myrtle Hollow Haunted House — 6-9 p.m., 661 Riverside Drive, Myrtle Creek. Suggested donation of $3.00 per person or $10.00 per family.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
