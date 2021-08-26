TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Blood Drive — Noon-5 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Bob Hall Performance — 5 p.m., Old Soul Pizza, 525 SE Main St., Roseburg.
Music in the Vines — 5:30 p.m., Melrose Vineyards, 855 Melqua Road, Roseburg. Performance by Flashbak.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by That Other Band.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Chef Prepared Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Kool Coastal Nights — 3 p.m., Beach Boulevard near Phillip Boe Memorial Park, Winchester Bay. koolcoastalnights.com.
Live Music with Daniel Leisher — 4-6 p.m., JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Free. Wood fire pizza available for purchase. bit.ly/2VxWcfH.
Hispanic Heritage Event — 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Oakland Melodrama — 7 p.m., Oakland City Park behind Stearns Hardware, 204 Locust St., Oakland. Performance of “The Code of the West” Free, donations appreciated.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYKool Coastal Nights — 8 a.m., Beach Boulevard near Phillip Boe Memorial Park, Winchester Bay. koolcoastalnights.com.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Drain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Highland Games & Clan Gathering — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. $11 per adult, $5 per child. bit.ly/3zhXCdm.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Bob Hall Performance — 9:30 a.m., Umpqua Valley Farmers Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
The Sunny Sky Boy — 3-5 p.m., Kantu Brewing Co., 1837 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Foot-stompin’ Bluegrass and swingin’ hillbilly jazz. Food available to purchase. 541-787-6277.
Sutherlin Country Music Concert — 4 p.m., 198 E. Everette Ave., Sutherlin. $35 per person. bit.ly/3BaKVl5.
The Johnson Family Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Oakland Melodrama — 7 p.m., Oakland City Park behind Stearns Hardware, 204 Locust St., Oakland. Performance of “The Code of the West” Free, donations appreciated.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYHighland Games & Clan Gathering — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. $11 per adult, $5 per child. bit.ly/3zhXCdm.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Oakland Melodrama — 2 p.m., Oakland City Park behind Stearns Hardware, 204 Locust St., Oakland. Performance of “The Code of the West” Free, donations appreciated.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYBlood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
