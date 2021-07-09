TODAYGrand Victorian Vender Fair/Flea Market — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Live music, indoor and outdoor vendors. 541-863-5000.
Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3wQMC5e.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-3 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Joe Ross at at JosephJane Winery — 4-6 p.m., 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Latin Beatlejazz music. Wood fired pizza available for purchase. josephjanewinery.com.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance by Ron Artis II & The Truth. riverbendlive.org.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
Twisted Pick — 7-9 p.m., Winston VFW Patriots Club, 570 W. Douglas Blvd. $5 cover. Old country, 60s rock ‘n’ roll. 541-679-4090.
SATURDAYGrand Victorian Vender Fair/Flea Market — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Live music, indoor and outdoor vendors. 541-863-5000.
Drain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3wQMC5e.
Myrtle Creek Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Online Musical Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Timberwolves — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYGrand Victorian Vender Fair/Flea Market — 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. Live music, Ed and Mo’s food truck, cotton candy, indoor and outdoor vendors and dunk tan. 541-863-5000.
Lavender Festival & Farm Tour — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3wQMC5e.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYRed Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Services, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-3 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-3 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. 541-492-7050.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Ride — 6 p.m., Roseburg High School, 400 W. Harvard Ave. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.