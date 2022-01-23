TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — 2 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 tickets. Recommended for audiences 16 and up. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAmerican Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Red cross long sleeve t-shirt incentive. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Grab-and-go Kids Craft Kits — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Available on a first come, first served. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Backside Brewing Pint Fest Blood Drive — Noon-5 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Children’s craft kits available first come, first served. 541-492-7050.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., game start at 6 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. 541-378-2854.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Roseburg Public Library Online Book Group — 6:30-7:30 p.m., email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org for meeting info. 541-492-7051.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Youth Orchestra Winter Concert — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Free. Students ages 6 and older will perform. 541-643-5035.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
Woodcarving Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Roseburg Public Library Online Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5 for lunch, $1 for dessert. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Crochet Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Roseburg Public Library Online Spanish Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.