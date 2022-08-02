TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park by YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Community Cribbage Tournaments — 5:30–8:30 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Anex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. sign ups, performances 7-11 p.m., RIO Venue, 1969 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 21 and over. bit.ly/35QGvFO.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Umpqua Velo Club Easy Ride — 6 p.m., Stewart Park Locomotive, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride. umpquavelo.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Music on the Half Shell — 7 p.m., Stewart Park, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Performance by Eugene Symphony. halfshell.org.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg Autistic Adult Support Group — 7:15 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St. Roseburg.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. First visit free. tops.org.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park by YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Woodcarving Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. facebook.com/CanyonvilleFarmersMarket.
Tent Building — 10 a.m., Yoncalla Public Library, 194 Birch St. Part of the Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3O99buA. 541-849-2128.
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Stewart Park Pavillion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Youth Space — Noon-5:30 p.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy., Roseburg. ymcaofdouglascounty.org/youthspace
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Gliders & Kites with Megan Dee: Make a kite of your own — 1-3 p.m., C. Giles Hunt Memorial Public Library, 210 E. Central St., Sutherlin. sutherlinlibrary.org.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Lookingglass Brewery Market — 4-7 p.m., 192 S.E. Main St., Winston. 541-671-2311.
Family Night — 5-7 p.m., Mildred Whipple Public Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/northdouglaslibrarydistrict. 541-836-2648.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Velo Club Ride — 6 p.m., Discovery Garden at River Forks Park, 101 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride. umpquavelo.org.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Zumba in the Park — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Stewart Park Pavillion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-9622
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park by YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
