TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). 20 vendor spaces, various booths and two food trucks. Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders Evening Rides — 6 p.m., Cooper Creek, 491 Edgewater Drive, Sutherlin. bit.ly/3MpTcrB.
Music in the Park — 6-8:30 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Free. Performance by The Fabulous Del Monte Brothers Blues Band. 541-860-2037.
Music Off Central — 6:30 p.m., Central Park, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. Performance by The Koz. musicoffcentral.org
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Flutestock — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 OR-38 W, Elkton. bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Robotics — 10 a.m.-noon, Oakland Public Library, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/library97462 or 541-459-9784.
Kids Activities at the Park — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Tie Dye Teen Program — 1 p.m., Mildred Whipple Public Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/northdouglaslibrarydistrict. 541-836-2648.
Talk About Trees with Paula — 2-3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! Concert Series — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance by Danielle Kelly Soul Project. riverbendlive.org
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Wildlife Safari animal meet-and-greet and showing of Sing 2.
SATURDAYFlutestock — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 OR-38 W., Elkton. bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Hempfest — 10 a.m., 18183 Elkhead Road, Oakland. Tickets range from $20-$100. oregonhempfest.org
Family Time at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sunny Sky Boys — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Special guest Liz Jones will be sitting in with them on guitar and vocals. facebook.com/UmpquaValleyFarmersMarket
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland. 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Summer Music at Delfino Vineyards — 1-4 p.m., 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 per person. Live performance by Full Circle. delfinovineyards.com/events. 541-673-7575.
Timberwolf — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYFlutestock — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 OR-38 W, Elkton. bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Hempfest — 10 a.m., 18183 Elkhead Road, Oakland. Tickets range from $20-$100. oregonhempfest.org
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompson Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
