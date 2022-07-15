TODAYFlutestock — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 OR-38 W, Elkton. bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! Concert Series — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance by Danielle Kelly Soul Project. riverbendlive.org
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
Movies in the Park — 7:30 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Wildlife Safari animal meet-and-greet and showing of Sing 2.
SATURDAYFlutestock — 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 OR-38 W., Elkton. bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Hempfest — 10 a.m., 18183 Elkhead Road, Oakland. Tickets range from $20-$100. oregonhempfest.org
Yoga in the Park — 10-11 a.m., Stewart Park Pavillion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-9622
Family Time at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sunny Sky Boys — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Special guest Liz Jones will be sitting in with them on guitar and vocals. facebook.com/UmpquaValleyFarmers Market.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland. 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Summer Music at Delfino Vineyards — 1-4 p.m., 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 per person. Live performance by Full Circle. delfinovineyards.com/events. 541-673-7575.
Bill Kline Live Performance — 6-8 p.m., Brix On The Rooftop, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitar, vocals, harmonica extraordinaire. 50s-70s pop, rock, country and more. 541-440-4901.
Timberwolf — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYFlutestock — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 OR-38 W, Elkton. bit.ly/3yCPl4M.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Hempfest — 10 a.m., 18183 Elkhead Road, Oakland. Tickets range from $20-$100. oregonhempfest.org
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompson Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Beneath the Surface: Magic Show & Demonstration — Noon, Canyonville Community Library, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/CanyonvilleLib.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Thompson Park, 1448 SE Thompson St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Roseburg Public Library Drive-Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Road, Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
