TODAYLavender Festival & Farm Tour 2022 — 9 a.m., Growing Miracles Lavender Garden, 508 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. growingmiracleslavendergarden.com
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
7th Annual Rat Rod Round-Up — 5-9 p.m., 540 Stearns Lane, Oakland. Spectator parking $5. Burnout contest, pin-up fashion show, live music, food trucks, craft vendors, beer garden. 541-537-3869 or ratrodroundup@gmail.com. RatRodRoundUp.com
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bill Kline Live Performance — 6-8 p.m., Brix On The Rooftop, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Guitar, vocals, harmonica extraordinaire. 50s-70s pop, rock, country and more. 541-440-4901.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Pete’s Cruise-in — 7-9 p.m., 1270 W Harvard Ave., Roseburg. darrellorth@petesdriveinburgs.com. graffitiweekend.com
Happy Days Sock Hop — 5:30-7:20 p.m. jive session, 7-10 p.m. dance. Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-643-0426.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYRock N’ Rollin’ Pancake Breakfast — 8-11 a.m., Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. 541-817-3472.
39th Annual Stray Angels Show-N-Shine — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Melrose Vineyards, 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg. 541-378-8415 or 541-643-8467.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Corvette City Show-N-Shine & More — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., SE Jackson & SE Main, Roseburg. 541-430-4009.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Quintus Park, 350 W. Center St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Drag Races — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Douglas County Speedway. 541-530-6362 or pra.dcspeedway@gmail.com.
Spanish Storytime with Julia Masner — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Teen Programs at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Antique Motorcycle Show-N-Shine — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. Open to all trikes and motorcycles 30 years old or older. 541-480-3140.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Acoustic Blend — 1-4, Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. Reservations required. Food from Manna Feast Grill. 541-673-7575.
40th Annual Umpqua Flatheads Roseburg Graffiti Night Cruise — 6-9:30 p.m., closed route Jackson Street & Main Street, Roseburg. Vehicles 1979 and older. 541-817-5044 or 541-297-2428.
Julie Nedeles Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Happy Days Sock Hop — 9-11 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens Street, Roseburg. graffitiweekend.com. 541-643-0426.
SUNDAY27th Annual Graffiti Weeks-End Fun Run — 9-10:30 a.m., starts at 2475 Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg. live music. 541-673-1520.
The Takelma Run Seven Feathers Cars ‘N Coffee — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. sevenfeathers.com
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Make Waves with Victoria Carnate — Noon, Canyonville Community Library, 250 N. Main St., Canyonville. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/CanyonvilleLib.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.