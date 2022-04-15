TODAYBingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sense & Sensibility — 7 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Puffs” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 a person. Recommended for audiences ages 13 and older. uact-theatre.com.
“Memorial of Jesus’ Death” — 9:15 p.m., , 1173 W. Lookingglass Road, Roseburg.
SATURDAYChef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 NE Oak St., Oakland.
Camas Valley Rural Fire District Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 10:30 a.m., Camas Valley School football field, 197 Main Camas Road. Camas Valley. Free event open to all children from crawling to sixth grade. Easter baskets and bicycle helmet raffles and fire truck rides.
Easter Egg Hunt — 10:30 a.m., Vine Street Baptist Church, 2152 Vine St., Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Easter Egg Hunt at JosephJane Winery — Noon, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., City Park on 6th St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCCVCA
Myrtle Creek Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Hunt areas arranged by age. Special prize and money eggs in each section. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photo opps!
Sutherlin Annual Easter Egg Hunt — 1 p.m., West Intermediate School fields, 531 N. Comstock Ave., Sutherlin. Easter Bunny will be there. 541-680-1341.
Sense & Sensibility — 2 p.m., Rose Theatre, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Coupe Deville — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Puffs” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 a person. Recommended for audiences ages 13 and older. uact-theatre.com.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Easter at the Fairgrounds — 10 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Worship service followed by egg hunt. familychurchweb.com
Easter Service and Egg Hunt — 10 a.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave,. Roseburg.
Easter at Wildlife Safari — 10:30 a.m., 1790 Safari Road, Winston. Easter themed animal encounters. $20 per person. Register at 541-679-6761 ext. 210. wildlifesafari.net/events.
Easter in the Umpqua — 11 a.m., Henry Estate Winery, 687 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Live music, face painting, petting zoo, kids and grown-up egg hunts. $10 a carload. 541-459-5120.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
UACT presents “Puffs” — 2 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 a person. Recommended for audiences ages 13 and older. uact-theatre.com.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAmerican Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
All Things Voting May Primary Community Discussion Forum — 7 p.m., held virtually. Sign up for Zoom meeting at douglasdemocrats.net or watch live at bit.ly/3rrH40H.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $5. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St.$1.25 for five games. 541-671-2634.
Backside Brewers Pint Fest Blood Drive — 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Cancer Support Group — 1-2:30 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
