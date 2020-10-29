TODAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Movie Classics Night — 7 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. movie starts, Radio Days Theater of the Mind, 103 W. Central Ave. Sutherlin. $2.50 admission. www.facebook.com/radiodaysmuseum.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYUmpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or www.uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to noon, Lotus, 122 Locust St., Oakland. 503-319-7638.
Online Musical Storytime — 10:30 a.m., www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Glendale Costume, Carved Pumpkin Contests and Parade — Noon, Umpqua Bank’s parking lot, 251 Pacific Ave., Glendale. www.facebook.com/GlendaleCCVCA.
Candyland Halloween — 3-6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Grab and go goodie bags and costume contest. www.facebook.com/MyrtleCreekOregon.
Sutherlin Halloween Downtown and Trunk or Treat — 4-6 p.m., downtown Sutherlin. Trunk or treat and trick-or-treating at downtown business. www.bit.ly/3e3uk8v.
Trunk or Treat — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Calapooia Free Methodist Church, 333 Church Road, Sutherlin. www.bit.ly/35ElWbF.
Halloween Trick or Treat Drive-Thru — 5 p.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2110 Frear St., Roseburg. Drive through goodies and showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” www.bit.ly/31KtSam.
Outdoor Harvest Carnival — 6-8 p.m., Oakland Church of Christ, 1400 Oak St. 541-459-4447.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Information: 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Kat’s Corner Live Town Halls — 2-3 p.m., held virtually. Register at www.katherinstone.com/events.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Brown Baggers Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
NextStep Smoking Cessation Support Group — 4-5 p.m., held via Zoom. Visit www.bit.ly/3hc7zAu for meeting info. 541-672-0072.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Road, Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. www.bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Author Kendra Elliot Facebook Live Program — 6:30 p.m., www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave. First visit free. tops.org.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino South Parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Lane, Canyonville. 541-375-0725 or www.canyonvillefarmersmarket.org.
Roseburg Public Library Online Storytime — 10:30 a.m., www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Meetings will be held outside if weather permits during COVID restrictions. 541-637-8555.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
