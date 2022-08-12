TODAYDouglas County Fair — 7 a.m.-11 p.m., 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. douglasfairgrounds.com.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park by the Half Shell, 1003 Stewart Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Square Dancing — 6:30-9:30, Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 2110 Frear St, Roseburg. Hosted by Buckeroos, Timber 8s and Dancing Friends.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Peril of the Polls — 7 p.m., City Park, corner of Second and Maples Streets, Oakland. Free. Concessions available for purchase. Bring own seating. oaklandmelodrama.org.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYDouglas County Fair — 7 a.m.-11 p.m., 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. douglasfairgrounds.com.
Drain City Wide Yard Sale — 7 a.m., Community wide. bit.ly/3PmgYXs.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Stewart Park by the Half Shell, 1003 Stewart Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Yoga in the Park — 10-11 a.m., Stewart Park Pavilion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-9622.
Family Time at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sunny Sky Boys — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A six-piece classic country band. facebook.com/UmpquaValleyFarmers Market.
Kids Activity Day at Fort Umpqua — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 State Highway 38 W., Elkton. elktonbutterflies.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Bonnie Leon Book Signing — 1-4 p.m., Glide Baptist Chuch, 357 Glide Loop Drive, Glide. Lots of books, goodies and a drawing for a huge gift basket. bonnieleon.com.
Summer Music at Delfino Vineyards — 1-4 p.m., 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 per person. Live performance by Smooth Kats Band. delfinovineyards.com/events. 541-673-7575.
Bill Kline Live Performance — 6-9 p.m., Brix On The Rooftop, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-440-4901.
Coupe de Ville — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Square Dancing — 6:30-9:30, Douglas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 2110 Frear St, Roseburg. Hosted by Buckeroos, Timber 8s and Dancing Friends.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Peril of the Polls — 7 p.m., City Park, corner of Second and Maples Streets, Oakland. Free. Concessions available for purchase. Bring own seating. oaklandmelodrama.org.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Peril of the Polls — 2 p.m., City Park, corner of Second and Maples Streets, Oakland. Free. Concessions available for purchase. Bring own seating. oaklandmelodrama.org.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Youth Space — Noon-5:30 p.m., YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Pkwy., Roseburg. ymcaofdouglascounty.org/youthspace.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Myrtle Creek Community Blood Drive — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW Second Ave., Myrtle Creek. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
