TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Velo Club Intermediate “Leave No Rider Behind” Ride — 6 p.m., meet at the Discovery Garden at River Forks Park, 238 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. All welcome. Non-members must sign waiver. Helmets required for ride, masks required when not riding. umpquavelo.org.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Lane, Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Held electronically. Guests are welcome. Contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Kids Art Spark Classes — 10 a.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape St. Free classes for kids of all ages. Supplies provided. Volunteers welcome. 541-679-9254.
Roseburg Public Library Online Spanish Storytime — 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/roseburglibrary. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
We Care Al-Anon — Noon to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Music in the Park — 6 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. Performance by Eddy Ross Band.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tenmile Community Wide Yard Sale — 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Info also available for other sales in the area.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Chef Prepared Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
PARTy in the Park — 5-8 p.m., Umpqua Valley Art Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Tickets $25 each. Includes food, drink, raffles and live music. sarah@uvarts.com or 541-672-2532.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Music off Central — 6 p.m., Central Park, located on East Central Avenue, Sutherlin. Performance by Folk Town Boogie. bit.ly/2W0SMm0.
NonCommissioned Officers Association Meeting — 6 p.m., Chen’s Family Restaurant, 968 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. 541-957-0721 or dukes0721@charter.net.
Riverbend Live! — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performances by The Daddies. riverbendlive.org.
SATURDAYTenmile Community Wide Yard Sale — 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road. Info also available for other sales in the area.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Drain Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ray’s Food Place south parking lot, 308 N. First St.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St. 541-646-1272.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Part of the Roseburg Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. bit.ly/3idLbd8.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $20 buy in. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Dusty Herd — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Annual Oakland All-Years Reunion and Potluck — doors open at 11:30 a.m., food service starts at 1 p.m., Oakland Elementary School multi-purpose room, 499 NE Spruce St. Bring a dish to share.
