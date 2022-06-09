TODAY
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sunny Sky Boys — 4-6 p.m., JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. facebook.com/josephjanewinery
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Community College Graduation — 6 p.m., UCC Swanson Amphitheater, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. umpqua.edu/graduation.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Camas Valley Charter School Graduation — 7 p.m. Camas Valley Charter School gym, 197 Main Camas Road.
Elkton High School Graduation — 7 p.m., Carl Grimsrud Gymnasium, 739 River Road, Elkton.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 7 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
Ventriloquist Steve Cheney opening for Movies at the Park — 7:30-8:30 p.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. Showing of "Luca" to follow. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
SATURDAY
Altrusa Book Sale — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Book Room, 643 SE Kane St. All genre of books will be available. Paperbacks cost 25 cents and hard cover books range from 50 cents to $1. 541-670-8087.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Fir Grove Park, 2045 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Spanish Storytime with Julia Masner — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sunny Sky Boys — 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.,Umpqua Valley Farmer’s Market, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Special guest Liz Jones will be sitting in with them on guitar and vocals. facebook.com/UmpquaValleyFarmersMarket
Teen Programs at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Dr. Jason Heald Solo Performance — 1-4 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $10 each. Reservations requested. 541-673-7575.
Koi Expo and Auction — 2 p.m., Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, 2553 NW Steward Parkway, Roseburg.
Douglas High School Graduation — 6 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Ceremony will also be live streamed.
Timber Wolves — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 7 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Where’re Not Elvis — 8-11 p.m., La Pinata Family Mexican, 237 W. B. Ave., Drain. facebook.com/werenotelvis.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAY
Koi Pond Tour — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sherm's Thunderbird Market, 2553 NW Steward Parkway, Roseburg.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
The Ghosts of Covington Manor — 2 p.m., UACT, 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 for adults; 12 and under $10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Reedsport Community Charter School — 2 p.m., Reedsport Community Charter School gymnasium, 2260 Longwood Drive.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
MONDAY
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Laurelwood Park, 350 W. Madrone St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
American Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Lego boat build — Noon, Canyonville Community Library, 250 N. Main St. facebook.com/CanyonvilleLib. 541-839-4727.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:45 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. A Christian 12-step program. 541-430-2229.
Chrysalis Al-Anon — 6:30-8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 823 Lane Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlife Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7:30-8:30 p.m., New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TUESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Painting Classes — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Laurelwood Park, 350 W. Madrone St., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Grab-and-Go Craft Kits — 10 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Only while supplies last. 541-492-7050.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
