TODAYLookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza — 5-7 p.m., Meatworx, 408 W. B Ave. Sausage and beer tasting and party. Part of the 12 Days of Christmas celebration in North Douglas County. bit.ly/3mYLhXR.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Open Mic Night — 6 p.m., The SunnySide Theatre, 663 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 15 min slots. $5 for adults 18+; $2 cover for 17 and under. All ages are welcome! bit.ly/3mRVCn7.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $7 a person. Includes dessert. 541-671-2634.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie” and more. $35; ages 2 and under free. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $8 admission for non-members; $5 for members; ages 2 and under free. Build a gingerbread person, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in. Games start at 6:30 p.m. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza Caroling Tractor Ride — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ray’s Parking Lot, 308 N First St., Drain. Hot soup. Part of the 12 Days of Christmas celebration in North Douglas County. bit.ly/3mYLhXR.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
UACT presents “Elf the Musical” — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. uact-theatre.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYBreakfast with a Cheetahs — 8-9:30 a.m. and 9-10:30 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $115 for adults, $12 for children, ages 2 and under free. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 8:30 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Pinochle — 9:30 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $1.25 buy in for 5 games. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. $6 a person. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St. 541-673-7552.
Elephant Elves — Noon-3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie” and more. $35; ages 2 and under free. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
UACT presents “Elf the Musical” — 2 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. uact-theatre.com.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza Gingerbread House Making Contest — 3 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave. Open to the first 50 people to sign up. Free to enter, kit included. Spectators welcome! Coloring contest open to anyone. Part of the 12 Days of Christmas celebration in North Douglas County. bit.ly/3mYLhXR.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $8 admission for non-members; $5 for members; ages 2 and under free. Build a gingerbread person, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Dusty Herd — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave. Dancing. $5 members, $6 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza Dance — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave. Roaring 20s theme, live music by the Melodic Minors, costume contest, raffle, gingerbread contest winners announced. Visit Santa. Hot cocoa and cookies. $5 admission, kids free. Part of the 12 Days of Christmas celebration in North Douglas County. bit.ly/3mYLhXR.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Timber Town Toy Parade — 7 p.m., will head South on Taylor Road to Comstock, North to Central and East to the Central Park in Sutherlin. A fun holiday parade with floats, classic cars and log trucks decorated with thousands of lights. bit.ly/3F1SMDs.
UACT presents “Elf the Musical” — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. uact-theatre.com.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.