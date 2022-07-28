TODAYStoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Beulah Park, 1284 NE Beulah Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Sutherlin Farmers Market — 2-6 p.m., Paved parking lot on the corner of Willamette Street and Everett Avenue (across from the Sutherlin Community Center). 20 vendor spaces, various booths and two food trucks. Information: 541-315-6843 or facebook.com/SutherlinFarmersMarket.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 4 p.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. facebook.com/MyrtleCreek SummerFestival
Music Off Central — 6:30 p.m., Central Park, 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin. Performance by The Sunshine Blues Band. musicoffcentral.org
Roseburg Public Library Silent Book Group — 6:30 p.m., Stewart Park Butterfly Garden, 2058 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SpongeBob the Musical — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 for adults, $10 for children under 10. uact-theatre.com.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Beulah Park, 1284 NE Beulah Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Kids Activities at the Park — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Stewart Park, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Myrtle Creek Summer Festival — 11 a.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. facebook.com/MyrtleCree kSummerFestival
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Backside Brewers Pint Fest — 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donation Center, 870 NE Alameda Ave., Roseburg. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic — 1-4 p.m., OSU Extension Office, 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Master Gardeners answer questions. Bring samples of plant/insect for diagnosis. 541-236-3052 or douglasmg@oregonstate.edu.
Movie Matinee — 1 p.m., Mildred Whipple Public Library, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/northdouglaslibrarydistrict. 541-836-2648.
Magic Show — 2-3 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. Part of the Summer Reading Program. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Sunny Sky Boys — 4-6 p.m., JosephJane Winery, 155 Lower Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. facebook.com/josephjanewinery
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Riverbend Live! Concert Series — 7 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Ave., Winston. Performance by Dom Flemons and Andy Hedges. riverbendlive.org
SpongeBob the Musical — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 for adults, $10 for children under 10. uact-theatre.com.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
SATURDAYMyrtle Creek Summer Festival — 7 a.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. facebook.com/MyrtleCreekSummerFestival
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Myrtle Creek Farmer’s Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge overflow parking lot, 106 S. Main St., Myrtle Creek.
StoryWalk — 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Beulah Park, 1284 NE Beulah Ave., Roseburg. facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Harry Potter Day — 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Yoga in the Park — 10-11 a.m., Stewart Park Pavillion, 1700 W. Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg. 541-440-9622.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Janis in the Vines — 4 p.m., Delfino Vineyards, 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. terri@delfinovineyards.com or 541-673-7575.
The Twisted Pick Trio Live — 6-8 p.m., Brix, 527 SE Jackson St., Roseburg, 541-440-4901.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Bingo — 7-9 p.m., Tenmile Community Center, 2099 Tenmile Valley Road, Tenmile. Refreshments served.
SpongeBob the Musical — 7 p.m., Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium, 1140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. $15 for adults, $10 for children under 10. uact-theatre.com
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYMyrtle Creek Summer Festival — 8 a.m., Millsite Park, 231 Volunteer Way, Myrtle Creek. facebook.com/MyrtleCreekSummerFestival
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of post cards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
