This summer, Kampgrounds of America celebrates its 60th anniversary. Since 1962, when two businessmen started charging travelers a small fee to set up camp along the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana, the company’s canary-yellow signs with a red tepee have become ubiquitous along highways across the United States and Canada, advertising budget camping and cabin accommodations. Now the network of more than 500 campgrounds more commonly known as KOA is expanding into glamping.
In 2019, KOA created a new brand called Terramor and transformed an existing campground with RV hookups near Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, into a resort with 64 canvas-and-wood tents, massage service, and a bar and restaurant. Although the pandemic delayed the resort’s opening to August 2020, it was a boon to camping overall. The Terramor flagship property was no different, with 77% occupancy in its first year.
As KOA looks to build on this momentum, Toby O’Rourke, the company’s first female CEO, discussed the company’s expansion and adapting to the tastes of a new demographic of camper.
And if you’ve often wondered what’s up with the “K,” O’Rourke said it started out as a “C,” but the artist who created the company’s logo, Karlo Fujiwara, thought the letters fit together better with the alternate spelling. It also made trademarking the logo easier, she said.
The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Data compiled by KOA show camping trending among a much younger and diverse population. Does that change how people camp?
A: Yes, absolutely. Multigenerational camping in Hispanic families is popular. Some members of the family might want to be in a tent while others prefer an RV or a cabin. So we might have a tent site near an RV hookup and cabin and have them all near a central fire site.
One of the things that I find fascinating about Gen Z is that they want to disconnect. We have Wi-Fi at our parks. And we work really hard to make sure technology is accessible. But Gen Z wants to be off technology. While they’ve grown up with it, they look at camping as a good way to disconnect. They do that more than other generations. They’re also looking to engage with and camp at places that align with things that are important to them, particularly social causes and the environment.
Q: What are the environmental issues surrounding camping?
A: During COVID-19, a lot of public parks were shut down. People were boon-docking and camping anywhere. So education is a big component. We came out with a lot of information to teach our campers about managing their waste and how you leave your site.
We’re always looking at ways we can be mindful of the environment. Now we’re introducing electric chargers for EV cars and RVs. We’re looking at picnic tables with solar chargers, water reclamation and recycling.
Q: Tell me about the move into glamping.
A: We have a couple different takes on glamping. In some of our KOA campgrounds, we have some really interesting ways to stay. Maybe it’s a tree house, yurt or a Conestoga wagon. Besides it being unique, you might have a little more separation from the rest of the campground or other amenities.
The other take is our property Terramor in Bar Harbor. We saw people looking for unique ways of experiencing the outdoors, and not everyone is interested in traditional camping. We always felt the place where Terramor sits, which was a former KOA campground, had something really special about it. We don’t call it glamping. We call it an outdoor resort. We have a lodge with food service. We have tents with beds, comfortable linens and personal fire rings. Each tent has its own bathroom, which is a big difference.
Like at a resort, we have a lot of activities. We have these beautiful telescopes and we bring people in to lead stargazing. We have yoga and Pilates. Our flagship is in Maine, so we do lobster bakes once a week.
Q: KOA has been a budget-travel company. Were there concerns about expanding into the luxury market?
A: While we hadn’t operated in the luxury space, we felt very confident about our knowledge of outdoor hospitality and knew we could create something in Terramor that would resonate. We considered a brand extension of KOA, but ultimately felt a new brand made more sense. The brand is so well known and we’re building something really different.
Eighty-five percent of KOA business is in RVs. When people see KOA campgrounds, they think RV campground. There are no RVs at Terramor. We wanted to provide clarity for our KOA campers. And we wanted to reach a whole new set of people who say, “KOA isn’t for me.”
The decision to create a new brand was also tied to price point. Our average rate for a KOA tent site is $42 a night, an RV site is $55 and a deluxe cabin is $137. The average rate at Terramor is $400 a night. In a camping experience, you’re bringing your own equipment. It’s rustic. You’re not in a bed. Terramor is comparable to what you would see at resort, and we offer resort amenities.
Q: Do you have plans to expand the Terramor brand?
A: We’ll be ready to announce three to five new Terramor properties this summer. After that, I think we’ll get to the point where we announce one to two new resorts a year.
All of the Terramor properties will have several core features including a central lodge with food service, a nature-inspired pool, a group-fire experience, a pavilion and a fenced-in dog area. Our accommodations all have private fire rings at the tent, and we offer free firewood. We also are now implementing a space for massages at our current property, and that will likely extend to future properties.
Q: Are you a big camper? Do you have favorite places to go?
A: Yes. I grew up here in Montana, and the outdoors was a big part of that. That’s also a big part of how I raise my family now.
We go on at least one camp-cation a year and have camped all over the country. When I took my family to Texas last summer, we camped on Galveston Island. It’s pretty popular for that region of the country, but it hadn’t been on my travel-to list. That was a fun discovery for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.