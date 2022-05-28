MAUI — “Oh, no,” Robin Underberg, who works at the Four Seasons on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, warned us. “You’re not riding there.”
“There” was Lanai City and the road to it was so steep she worried we wouldn’t make it. She was drying off after snorkeling in Hulopo’e Bay on this rural island west of Maui. My friend John Ostendorff and I had spent most of the morning snorkeling there, too, our bikes locked to a rack, our minds drowning in clouds of midnight trigger fish. But now we were hungry.
With about 3,300 residents, 145-square-mile Lanai is one of Hawaii’s least populated islands. Underberg explained there are basically two lunch spots — a bakery and a deli, both in the island’s only town, Lanai City, a former Hawaiian Pineapple Co. town built in 1922 by industrialist James Dole in the misty highlands. To eat at either place, we had to ride 6 miles up 1,700 vertical feet. Most visitors hire a shuttle from the harbor. Underberg said the only people she ever sees cycling up there are “super athletes.”
John and I weren’t super athletes, but hard men of another sort: dads on electric bikes — and we were stoked.
“I hope they’re good e-bikes,” Underberg said, and with the mash of a button we were off.
John and I had come here to explore two islands on two wheels, Maui and Lanai, the latter being a warm up to see what our bikes could do. Our main goal was to ride Maui’s West Maui Loop, a 60-mile ring around the western tip of the island and its centerpiece, the cloud-shrouded, 5,788-foot West Maui Mountain.
The route would take us clockwise out of the swirling traffic of Kahului in north-central Maui, where we had flown in from San Francisco, and then north to the old whaling port of Lahaina, the jumping off point for a day trip to Lanai. Back on Maui, we’d push past the glimmering resorts of Kaanapali, along Kapalua’s popular beaches and above the world-class surfing at Honolua Bay. The whole route includes about 4,100 feet of climbing, most of it on a 20-mile stretch that follows the spectacular, writhing, northeastern stretch of the Kahekili highway, though “highway” is laughable. Here the pavement heaves and falls, up hillsides, down into ravines, and curls around cliffs. At times it is barely wider than a sidewalk. In a car it is terrifying. On an e-bike, it is bliss.
Serious road bikers can ride the entire loop in less than four hours. We had five days to ride it and explore Maui and Lanai. And while the nonprofit Adventure Cycling offers bike trips around these parts, John and I embraced this adventure that we had planned ourselves.
The adventure beginsWe had arrived in Kahului the previous morning. Lee Chamberlain, a former Drug Enforcement Administration helicopter pilot, met us.
A few years ago, Chamberlain and his wife, Saman Dias, a former tech entrepreneur, helped convince authorities to allow electric bikes on Maui’s roads. Today they operate RideSmart Maui, an electric bike rental company, and helped found two nonprofits dedicated to making Maui more cycle-friendly. We could rent e-bikes for about $450 each a week. Most people take a shuttle to Lahaina and rent bikes there, but John and I paid $150 to have the bikes delivered to the airport.
The machines screamed fun just looking at them. John rented a hybrid with a rear rack for his panniers. I went for a cargo bike with an extended rear platform for my duffle bag. Both bikes had brawny 750-watt, rear-hub motors that whirl to life when you pedal. Just how much assist you get — from barely noticeable to rocketing along effortlessly at more than 20 mph — depends on settings controlled by buttons on the handlebars. Each motor draws power from a 48-volt battery about the size of a Pringles can (but considerably heavier) that can be recharged with a charger that fits any standard plug. Managing battery life is key and I wasn’t sure we could do the whole loop in a day even if we had wanted to. With about 19 amp-hours of power, the batteries might last 50 miles, but with the hilly terrain we were heading into, we’d be happy to get half of that.
“Think of the battery like a tank of water with a valve,” Chamberlain explained. The more you open that valve, the more the motor will assist you, he said. “But the faster it will run out.”
If that happened, we could pedal, but the effort would be brutal, with each loaded bike weighing more than 100 pounds, five times as much as my regular bike at home.
The road wrapped around Ma’alaea Bay and we pushed along beaches lapped by lazy waves and under the arms of gargantuan monkey pod trees. Soon John and I wheeled up to the check-in desk at the 34-room Pioneer Inn, the oldest continually operating hotel on Maui.
I could have stayed there a lifetime if I had $280 to burn every night. Built in 1901, and now owned by Best Western, the Pioneer has a turn-of-the-century vibe with columns and a two-story porch with white rocking chairs to better absorb post-ride mai tais in the diminishing light. Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn stayed at this inn. Hawaii’s last queen, Liliuokalani, who was overthrown by pro-American forces in 1893, reportedly did so, too.
Patti, the desk clerk, let us charge our bikes in the inn’s courtyard next to some screw pines as myna birds squawked gregariously from the canopy. The batteries were only down about a quarter, but neither of us got too hopeful about that. In the morning, we had a 6 a.m. ferry ride to hilly Lanai, 50 minutes across whale-strewn waters.
“Lanai’s old Hawaii,” Steve Powell, a cycling guide who designs bike tours in Hawaii for Adventure Cycling, told me earlier. “Have fun going up that hill.”
Up the hill to Lanai CityAfter snorkeling, the ride to Lanai City went by in a blur. I was cautious managing the valve at first, leaving the electric assist on a setting of 2 out 5 that added a few extra miles per hour to whatever I could generate on my own. Years of cycling have taught me it’s often most efficient for your legs to pedal at a pretty high cadence — say, 70 revolutions per minute or more — in a gear that’s relatively easy to pedal versus mashing on the pedals with fewer revolutions in a harder gear. On an e-bike, this math is silly.
“Here we go!” John shouted. He cranked his bike up to the highest setting with the fastest gear and rocketed away as the land cocked skyward. I did the same. The bike surged beneath me like a dragon suddenly stirred awake. Long rows of mast-straight Cook pines lining the road whipped by. We punched over the rim of an ancient volcano and into the vast scrublands of the Palawai Basin, where I backed the assist down to 3.
Rain set in as we reached the Blue Ginger Café, a cash-only joint that was once a laundromat back when the island was the world’s largest producer of pineapples. We sat inside eating chicken katsu and fresh baked sticky buns while watching “Days of Our Lives.” By the time we made it back to the ferry, the batteries had dwindled 80% in just 20 miles.
