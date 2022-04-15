When my husband suggested Mud Springs Campground for our 38th anniversary trip in March, I had a hunch that this might not be a luxury resort. However, my husband Kyle assured me that the campground was much prettier than it sounded. Of course, he had never been there, but any campground located in the ponderosa pine-peppered Ochoco Mountains where Kyle can scout for future hunting trips is beautiful to him.
To get to Mud Springs we drove east of Prineville through Post, a town with no houses only a post office inside a charming store, located at Oregon’s exact center. Thirty-one miles further east on Highway 380 is the bustling metropolis of Paulina. Paulina is home to an aging general store, one church, a grade school and rodeo grounds.
We could have camped in Paulina with all its amenities: they offer two treeless side-by-side campsites with hookups and a port-a-potty across the road plus shopping, but no, Kyle insisted that we drive another hour northeast.
At 5,000 feet elevation, a mile from Mud Springs Campground, snowdrifts made driving a little sketchy even with four-wheel drive. Unsure if we could make it, we got out and walked the last 1/3 mile to reconnoiter. Surprisingly, we discovered that we would have the whole campground to ourselves! Kyle decided to go for it. The soft deep snowdrifts that we roared fishtailing through may have contributed to our solitary state. Smacking the cattleguard hard and fast definitely contributed to our cracked eggs.
Although there were no store or RV hookups, Mud Springs Campground did offer amenities not found in most luxury hotels. As expected, springs oozed up amidst mudflats. In addition, we had an abundance of old cow pies, horse apples, and coyote droppings, along with a dizzying array of mole tunnels. Best of all we had a big snowmelt puddle, that if I squinted a bit, could pass for a reflecting pool. There may not have been elevator music, but the ominous creaking of one of the massive ponderosa pines and the constant rat-a-tat-tat of a lovesick woodpecker made for a quirky musical score.
To make sure that this was glamour camping at its finest, we packed plenty to keep us comfortable. In fact, our truck was so loaded with gear, that when Kyle picked me up from work, my boss looked the truck over, thought for a moment, then quietly asked if we planned to return.
Kyle clearly was prepared for any eventuality; along with the requisite hiking boots, he packed cross country ski boots (with skis and poles just in case there would be enough snow to make his wife happy — there wasn’t), riding boots — even though we left the horses at home, and even a pair of white tennis shoes ... a great choice for a place called Mud Springs.
As Kyle began to laboriously unload the mountain of gear, he grumbled about having no slaves (a.k.a. our kids) on this trip. I didn’t see what the problem was, my slave was doing a fine job of setting up the wall tent, firing up the wood stove, and building a campfire.
We soon discovered that we forgot a few things besides the horses, including my down vest, dried tomatoes and camping cups. Despite the mounting hardships, I knew that luxury was assured when I found our roll of toilet paper! (As always, squirrels had used up all the toilet paper left in the outhouse over the winter.)
Although the weather was remarkably nice for late March, a campfire was still a necessity. Kyle decided to conserve the dry wood we brought for the wood stove, and instead to burn soggy firewood that had spent the winter buried in snow. The resident firewood was so wet that escaping steam whistled like a miniature tea kettle! Our fire managed to produce some heat despite a large portion of the thermal energy being diverted into drying the wood, but then Kyle ringed the campfire with drying wood. Giving up on the fire I made a cup of hot tea to warm my frigid fingers, but no, while my hi-tech thermal cup kept the tea inside too hot to sip, the metal outside froze my fingers cuddling the cup.
Since we were camped next to the South Prong trailhead, a trail leading into little known Black Canyon Wilderness, the next morning we warmed up by setting out on a hike. The snowdrifts were deep enough to sink in to our knees, but too patchy for skiing. Sigh. We hiked out to the Black Canyon rim in record time – our slowest ever – four miles in four hours. Kyle hiked like an old guy with heart trouble who had just gotten out of the hospital less than a month ago. Come to think of it, he is an old guy with heart trouble who had just gotten out of the hospital less than a month ago. Honestly, we were just happy to be out in the woods again.
The wilderness clearly had burned a while back, but it was a good forest fire, one that leaves most of the big trees but clears brush, stimulates new growth, and creates black sculptures to rival any art gallery. Naturally, there were no formal gardens, but surprisingly we spied four different types of flowers blooming already. Although the lacy white flowers were nearly microscopic, the glowing yellow buttercups were delightfully eye-catching!
More puzzling than an escape room, was a long heavy iron bar with an oddly shaped end hanging from a juniper tree near a spring. Later, Kyle found a revealing clue on the map, “Crowbar Spring."
When we finally reached a view of Black Canyon, it was nearly 3 p.m. Heading back to camp, either Kyle was feeling better, or he feared we would be late for our dinner reservations for gourmet Dutch oven chicken breasts topped with Stove Top Stuffing. We hiked back in double time, four miles in two hours!
Sunday morning, we lazed around the campfire reading. After eating the contents of our doggy bag from the night before, we decided to hike up the road to the spring above us. Every luxury resort boasts a spa, so we were excited to find “Hot Spring,” on the map a little more than two miles away. Just in case it was deeper than Mud Springs and more pleasant than the duckweed-covered horse trough at Crowbar Spring, we packed towels. After two miles of continuous uphill hiking, Kyle wasn’t sure he wanted to continue so he checked his GPS. The GPS showed that we were indeed close to a spring – HAT Spring! Peering myopically at the map, we discovered a topographical line running over the right side of the a! We weren’t too disappointed as we turned back toward our luxury accommodations at Mud Springs, after all, we could always indulge in a mud facial! Yep, I owe my husband an apology for my doubts about the luxurious Mud Springs Campground!
