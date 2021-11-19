The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library’s Winter Book Sale is back, just in time for holiday shoppers.
The sale begins Thursday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It concludes with half-price day Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Ford Room will be full of books suitable for gifting; that means no library withdrawals. Prices are set at $2 for hardcover books and $1 for paperbacks.
I appreciate how organized the sale is, with tables clearly marked and books arranged neatly, making for a pleasant shopping experience. That is the result of a ton of behind-the-scenes work by our Friends, who sort donations, box them up, and store them for months at a time.
Proceeds benefit Roseburg Public Library collections, programs and projects. Over the past year, funding has supported author visits, the Summer Reading Program and craft supplies, among other projects.
This is the first sale since the COVID-19 pandemic, and visitors can expect several modifications to ensure customer and volunteer safety. Masks are required, and only 10 patrons will be allowed in the Ford Room at one time. I anticipate a line, especially Thursday morning, and ask for everyone’s patience as we navigate this new format. For those looking for a shorter wait, consider shopping during non-peak times in the afternoons.
Roseburg Public Library will be open Thursday and Saturday during the book sale, and I encourage patrons to shop the Friends’ permanent book store inside the library. We have carts and volunteers to help haul your new treasures to your vehicle.
While you are here, consider browsing the library shelves and checking out some books, audiobooks or DVDs. We have copies of the 2021-22 Oregon Battle of the Books titles and many of this year’s book award nominees.
The Children’s Room is full of board books, picture books and readers, and new instructional computers for youth include a coding program called RoboGarden and content in Spanish.
The public Internet computers and wifi are available with wireless printing capability, and patrons can use the microfilm machine to browse historic newspapers.
Really, there is a lot to do at Roseburg Public Library in addition to shopping the book sale. Stop in and check us out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.