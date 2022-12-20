Public Meetings Dec 20, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MYRTLE CREEKTuesday, Dec. 20Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.OAKLANDTuesday, Dec. 20Special City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.REEDSPORTTuesday, Dec. 20Reedsport Planning Department Public Hearing — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.Wednesday, Dec. 21Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.ROSEBURG Tuesday, Dec. 20Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Rd., Roseburg. Also available via videoconferencing or phone. 541-673-5503.Wednesday, Dec. 21Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Regular Meeting — 1 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-900-0354.Umpqua Public Transportation District Transportation Advisory Committee Special Meeting — 1 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg.WINSTONWednesday, Dec. 21Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Reedsport City Council Law Politics Institutes Notice Meeting Agenda Yoncalla City Council Winston City Hall Winston Community Center Guideline Drain Oakland Ore. Reedsport City Hall City Planning Special Meeting Room Douglas County Courthouse Winston Police Department Conference Board Meeting Building Building Industry Justice District Board Of Directors Company Legal Notice School Camas Valley Charter School Days Creek Charter School Public Umpqua Community College Board Tapoyta Hall Executive Session Glendale Oakland High School Library Comment Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Info Zoom Roseburg Public Library District Transports Umpqua Meeting Port Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Roseburg's youngest registered business owner, 7, sells lemonade Why being intentional is the most important thing you’ll ever do Senator Dallas Heard retires from the Oregon Legislature Constituents say Dallas Heard's voice and presence will be missed following resignation Keeping Douglas County livestock safe from predators Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oklahoma St. 62, Air Force 44 Tuesday's Transactions Women's College Basketball Scores Oklahoma St. 62, Air Force 44 DP World Tour Schedule
