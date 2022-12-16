Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Dec. 19
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Reedsport Planning Department Public Hearing — 5 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Also available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Also available via videoconferencing or telephonically. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Board Room, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Douglas Soil and Water Conservation District Regular Meeting — 1 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-900-0354.
Umpqua Public Transportation District Transportation Advisory Committee Special Meeting — 1 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3FqFCBK. 541-671-3691.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
