Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
DAYS CREEK
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Wednesday, Sept. 14
North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Work Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
ELKTON
Thursday, Sept. 8
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. To attend meetings by phone or computer, follow instructions at glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3q8d0pS. 541-440-4016.
Monday, Sept. 12
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3AF3QFZ. 541-671-3691.
TENMILE
Monday, Sept. 12
Tenmile Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Road. All welcome. Remote access available at 1-216-512-0023. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Sept. 12
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
