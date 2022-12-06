Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Public Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually at GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek 541-863-3171.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting — 8:15 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available electronically at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Public Meeting — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bit.ly/3B8MmCu. 541-850-1138.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually at ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. 541-440-4219 or veterans@co.douglas.or.us.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting Public Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W. 541-459-2857.
TILLER
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Winston Traffic & Public Safety Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Winston Police Department conference room, 131 NW Rose Ave. Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
