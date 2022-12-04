ELKTON
Thursday, Dec. 8
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
Elkton City Council Public Hearing — 8:45 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St., Elkton. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Available virtually at GlideFire.org (under Board Meetings tab). 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Dec. 5
Oakland Library Board Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Floor Conference Room, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. Zoom option available. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Dec. 5
Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Quarterly Budget Meeting — 6:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Dec. 5
Douglas County Emergency Medical Services Committee Meeting — 2 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Justice Building Room 103, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittees Meeting — 11:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3is5w0f. 541-440-4409.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting — 8:15 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available electronically at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Public Meeting — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bit.ly/3B8MmCu. 541-850-1138.
TILLER
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Dec. 5
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Winston Traffic & Public Safety Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Winston Police Department conference room, 131 NW Rose Ave. Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Monday, Dec. 5
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Rd., Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
