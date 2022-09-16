CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Sept. 22
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 19
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Also available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., DCFD#2 Fire Station 655, 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Video and telephone conferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Roseburg City Charter Review Committee Regular Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave. 541-492-6866.
Douglas Soil & Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Sept. 19
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Sutherlin Parks Commission Meeting — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Information: 541-957-4218.
