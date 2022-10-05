Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 10
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda is available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Glide Rural Fire Protection District — 6:30 p.m., Glide Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Hwy., Glide. To attend by phone or computer, access instructions at glidefire.org. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant Street, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually at bit.ly/3M4abjQ. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Douglas County Governance Meeting — 4-6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3yjQr5Z. 541-440-4777.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Oct. 10
Tenmile Rural Fire District — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Rd., Tenmile. Remote access available: 559-856-2045. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 10
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
