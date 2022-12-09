Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley. The public is invited to attend. 541-445-2131.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Dec. 12
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, Days Creek. 541-825-3296.
DRAIN
Tuesday, Dec. 13
North Douglas School District Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S Main St., Drain. A virtual meeting link can be provided upon request. shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us.
ELKTON
Monday, Dec. 12
Elkton School Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. 541-584-2228.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Oakland Parks Commission Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
RIDDLE
Monday, Dec. 12
Riddle City Council Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave., Riddle. 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Dec. 12
Umpqua Public Transportation District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Umpqua Public Transportation District, 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg. Zoom meeting ID: 811 4506 8632. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee — 3 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Available virtually at ibm.co/3RK6Qc0. 541-440-4219 or veterans@co.douglas.or.us.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority Board Meeting — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. 541-672-1551.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors — 5 p.m., Meeting via Zoom. To get information contact the school at 541-672-3036 or ehenry@roseburgphoenix.com.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting Public Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2857.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.