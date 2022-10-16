ELKTON
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee — 6 p.m., 739 River Road Elkton. 541-584-2228.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Monday, Oct. 17
Oakland Planning Commission Regular Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Roseburg Library Commission Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Also available via facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-7050.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 6000 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. 541-673-5503.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Phoenix Charter School Board of Directors Meeting — 5 p.m., held via Zoom. 541-673-3036.
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
SUTHERLIN
Monday, Oct. 17
Sutherlin School District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin School District 130, 531 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-459-2228.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Sutherlin Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 17
Winston City Council and Winston Planning Commission Joint Workshop — 5:30 p.m., Winston City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
